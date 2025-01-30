Roche Pharma India appoints Rajwinder Mehdwan as country general manager

Roche Pharma India has appointed Rajwinder (Rajji) Mehdwan as country general manager, effective April 1, 2025. She will also join the CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Turkey, Russia & Indian Subcontinent) region leadership team, reporting to Francois du Toit, area head of CEETRIS, Roche Pharmaceuticals.

Mehdwan brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, having held key leadership positions at Roche and before that at Johnson & Johnson. She joined Roche in 2010 as associate director, virology and specialty care business for Genentech. Rajji has since contributed to Roche’s success through her diverse leadership roles – as portfolio operations leader for bio oncology, portfolio strategy director for Denmark, and as the general manager for Roche Pharma Norway. Most recently, she led people & culture for Roche’s Pharma International Business across 100+ markets and was part of the Roche Pharma International Leadership Team. During her stint in Norway, she was also the chairwoman and board member, American Chamber of Commerce, Norway, and a board member of the Norway Pharmaceutical Industry Association.

Rajji holds a bachelor’s degree from the Government College for Women, Ludhiana, a Registered Nursing Degree from the Royal Free Hospital in London, and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Roche Pharma India also announces that V Simpson Emmanuel, who has served as general manager since 2020 will step down due to personal reasons.