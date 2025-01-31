Express Pharma

ACG – Unlock regulatory insights with our on-demand webinar

Looking to take your DPI products to the Asian market? Regulatory challenges needn’t slow you down.

Watch our on-demand webinar to gain the knowledge you need to develop and launch your DPI products with confidence, in a complex regulatory landscape.

  • Understand market opportunities

Explore the growing market for respiratory drug administration, and how to succeed.

  • Overcome technical challenges

Explore the complexities of developing DPI capsules, and overcome them.

  • Navigate Asia’s regulatory frameworks

Get detailed insights into APAC’s diverse regulatory landscapes, and ensure market compliance.

 

Designed with you in mind…

This webinar is ideal for professionals in:

  • quality and regulatory departments
  • manufacturing teams
  • formulation and R&D
  • plant management

 

Take your crucial first steps towards regulatory clarity and market success.

[Watch now]

    This is co-hosted by Express Pharma and ACG

