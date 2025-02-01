Some gaps in Union Budget 2025, but positive policy-level clarifications: Anil Matai, OPPI

Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI observes that while some gaps remain, OPPI is committed to facilitating and partnering with the government to bridge these gaps and ensure successful implementation

The Union Budget 2025 reflects the government’s strong commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem through progressive and patient-centric initiatives.

The plan to establish 200 daycare cancer centers in the next fiscal year, as part of a broader effort to equip all district hospitals with such facilities over the next three years, is a pivotal step toward enhancing accessibility to specialised cancer care, particularly in underserved regions.

Ahead of the budget, we emphasised the need for policy-level clarifications, particularly the expansion of exemptions for life-saving drugs and oncology medications from import duty to reduce treatment costs.

We are pleased with the addition of 36 new medicines to the list of drugs fully exempt from customs duty, along with six new drugs that qualify for partial exemptions. Additionally, 13 patient assistance programmes have been included under this exemption framework, which will further ease the financial burden on patients requiring critical therapies.

The introduction of a national framework to promote Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in tier-two cities is a positive step, and we look forward to their establishment and the resulting economic boost.

While some gaps remain, OPPI is committed to facilitating and partnering with the government to bridge these gaps and ensure successful implementation.

Additionally, the increase of 10,000 medical seats this year, with a goal of 75,000 additional seats over five years, reflects a decisive push towards bridging the talent gap and building a skilled healthcare workforce.

These initiatives collectively pave the way for a stronger, more inclusive, and innovation-driven healthcare landscape in India. We remain committed to working alongside policymakers to further strengthen the sector and address areas that require continued attention.