Syngene International expands peptide and automation capabilities to accelerate drug development

Syngene International, a global contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), announced site upgrades to accelerate drug discovery and development, supporting clients in bringing therapies to market faster. The investments include a dedicated peptide laboratory in Bengaluru and the integration of advanced automation across DMPK (Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics) and Direct-to-Biology (D2B) workflows in Hyderabad. The upgrades are intended to boost scalability, cost-efficiency, and data quality to accelerate therapeutic innovation.

The peptide laboratory in Bengaluru is designed to produce a range of molecules, including linear peptides, cyclic peptides, and peptide-drug conjugates. It supports synthesis scale-up to 800 mmol (millimole). The laboratory features six automated peptide synthesizers operating in parallel, equipped with robotic arms, reducing project timelines by weeks or months while ensuring consistent results. The facility also integrates Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), and Liquid-Phase purification, and works with Quality Control (QC) laboratories to provide a seamless transition from discovery to development.

In Hyderabad, automation has been integrated into DMPK operations. Robotic systems for high-throughput sample preparation reduce turnaround times from five days to three and improve cost efficiency by 30 per cent, while tripling sample capacity. The Direct-to-Biology (D2B) platform accelerates hit-to-lead and lead optimisation by combining rapid compound design, miniaturised synthesis, and high-throughput screening, saving at least a week for 24-compound sets and several weeks for larger sets.

Peter Bains, Managing Director and CEO, Syngene International, said, “At Syngene, we are committed to integrating advanced automation technologies into our research and development workflows to accelerate scientific discovery and improve operational efficiency. These capabilities not only enhance throughput and reproducibility but also allow our teams to focus on high-value scientific problem-solving to support our customers.

The establishment of our dedicated peptide laboratory is another strategic step forward. Peptides are increasingly vital in therapeutic development and this specialised facility enables us to support our partners with end-to-end capabilities—from synthesis and purification to characterisation and early-stage development. By combining automation with scientific expertise, we are creating a robust platform to accelerate therapeutic innovation and deliver greater value to our clients with end-to-end capabilities, all under one roof.”

By combining advanced automation with scientific expertise, Syngene has built an end-to-end platform connecting discovery to downstream development and manufacturing, strengthening its collaborative model and delivering value to clients worldwide.