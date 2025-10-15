CPHI & PMEC India 2025 to bring global pharma leaders together in Greater Noida

The 18th edition of CPHI & PMEC India 2025, organised by Informa Markets in India, is scheduled from 25th to 27th November 2025 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR. The event will bring together more than 2,000 exhibitors and over 35,000 industry professionals, buyers, and investors from India, Southeast Asia, and global markets.

India’s pharmaceutical industry is projected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030 and USD 450 billion by 2047, reflecting the country’s expanding role in global pharmaceutical production. CPHI & PMEC India serves as a platform for pharmaceutical sourcing and innovation, connecting over 50,000 professionals from 120+ countries. The 2025 edition will cover the complete pharmaceutical value chain, including formulations, APIs, excipients, packaging, machinery, and contract services, providing opportunities for business networking, B2B matchmaking, and market insights.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “The Indian pharmaceutical industry has evolved into one of the most dynamic and innovation-driven sectors globally, recognized for its world-class capability in producing affordable generics and life-saving vaccines. Ranking 3rd in pharmaceutical production by volume and contributing around 1.72 per cent to the national GDP, the sector continues to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and global healthcare accessibility. With the Union Budget 2025–26 proposing an allocation of over ₹5,268 crore to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, marking a nearly 29 per cent increase from the previous year, the government’s continued focus on strengthening R&D, infrastructure, and capacity building further reinforces India’s vision of becoming a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation. Against this backdrop, CPHI & PMEC India 2025 serves as an ideal platform for strengthening collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of India’s pharmaceutical landscape.”

The event will focus on themes such as API self-reliance, sustainability, digitalisation, and exports, highlighting India’s move toward innovation-driven growth. It will showcase solutions in clean manufacturing, ESG compliance, and Pharma 4.0 technologies. Visitors can expect product launches and technology innovations that demonstrate India’s capability in pharma manufacturing.

International exhibitors from China, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and South Korea will participate, supporting cross-border collaborations and export opportunities. The event will host the Pharma Leaders Roundtable, Women in Pharma Roundtable, the CPHI Pharma Awards, and the Pharma Connect Congress to enable policy dialogues, leadership exchange, and discussions on innovation.

The programme will include knowledge-led conferences and leadership dialogues covering business sustainability, innovation in manufacturing, patient centricity, green design principles in pharma packaging and logistics, and strategies to achieve sustainability goals.

Leading exhibitors confirmed include Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Hetero Labs Limited, Oceanic Pharmachem, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Morepen Laboratories, MSN Laboratories, Capsugel Healthcare, Biocon, and Jubilant Ingrevia, PMEC India will feature machinery exhibitors such as ACG Pam Pharma Technologies, Cadmach Machinery, Ace Technologies & Packaging Systems, Parle Global Technologies, Klenzaids Contamination Controls, Gansons, Elmach Packages (India), NPM Machinery, and Snowbell Machines

The 2025 edition is supported by industry associations including Pharmexcil, International Pharmaceutical Excipients Council (IPEC) India, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India (BDMAI), and Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), with participation from regulatory authorities and policymakers.

With its global reach, comprehensive exhibit profile, and focus on innovation, CPHI & PMEC India 2025 aims to strengthen India’s position as a global pharmaceutical hub and promote partnerships for the next phase of industry growth.