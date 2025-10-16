Graph AI raises $3 million seed funding to advance AI-based pharmacovigilance platform

Graph AI, a California-based AI life sciences company focused on patient safety and pharmacovigilance, announced the close of its $3 million Seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The investment will enable Graph AI to accelerate product innovation, expand its engineering team, and drive global market adoption.

Graph AI operates within the $8 billion pharmacovigilance market, which is mandated by global drug regulatory authorities. Pharmacovigilance requires pharmaceutical companies to continuously monitor, detect, and report adverse drug events (ADE) across a drug’s lifecycle, from clinical trials to post-market use, ensuring patient safety and compliance.

Pharmaceutical companies have traditionally depended on large service firms to manually extract and process data from unstructured sources such as call centre transcripts, legal filings, medical literature, emails, and social media posts. These processes rely on extensive teams of pharmacology graduates to review large volumes of documents, assess ADE causality, prepare regulatory reports, and recommend follow-up actions. The workflows are fragmented, labour-intensive, and reactive, resulting in operational silos that delay case processing, signal detection, and regulatory reporting.

Graph AI’s flagship platform, Graph Safety, uses context-aware artificial intelligence and automation to deliver an end-to-end safety solution. The platform automates ADE case processing, signal detection, aggregate reporting, and compliance functions, while building a centralised safety intelligence database. The system retains a human-in-the-loop for select regulatory-mandated steps, enabling companies to shift from manual and time-intensive processes to automated, AI-driven workflows that improve accuracy, efficiency, and compliance.

Founded in 2024, Graph AI is led by Raghav Parvataraju (CEO), Vijay Ponukumati (CTO), Mohan Konyala (CPO), and Ashutosh Bordekar (CFO). The leadership team brings experience from organisations including LTI Mindtree, Infosys, ServiceNow, Google, and Cisco. Their collective expertise in technology, outsourcing, and enterprise operations has contributed to the company’s approach to transforming pharmacovigilance through AI-based systems.

In its first year, Graph AI has demonstrated strong traction and measurable outcomes. The company’s proprietary AI models provide consistent classification and complete data extraction from structured and unstructured sources. Enterprise customers have reported up to 70 per cent efficiency gains, 90 per cent faster regulatory reporting, and substantial cost savings, maintaining full traceability and audit readiness. Graph’s platform currently serves a pipeline of more than 7,000 marketed drugs.

In a joint statement, the founders said; “The life sciences industry continues to grapple with outdated technology, fragmented point solutions, data silos, and manual handoffs that hinder decision-making and elevate compliance risks. At Graph AI, we’re addressing these challenges with a unified, AI-native safety platform that integrates context, compliance, and intelligence into a single seamless ecosystem. Our vision is to make patient safety smarter, faster, and more connected, empowering pharmaceutical and biotech enterprises to achieve safer outcomes, stronger regulatory confidence, and exponential efficiency across safety operations.”

Nithin Kaimal, Partner and COO at Bessemer Venture Partners India, said, “We’re excited to partner with Graph AI as they redefine labour intensive and inefficient pharmacovigilance workflows through AI-native solutions that prioritise both accuracy and scalability. At Bessemer, we’re deeply optimistic about the transformative potential of AI products to reimagine traditional services models as for the first time, delivery is shifting from labour arbitrage to intelligence arbitrage, empowering enterprises to work with firms that deliver faster, smarter, and more adaptive solutions. We look forward to supporting the Graph team as they continue to scale new heights.”