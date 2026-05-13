SwishX launches world’s first agentic AI platform for pharma and medtech

SwishX announced its launch, introducing the World’s first Agentic AI platform built exclusively for pharmaceutical and medtech companies, aimed at transforming sales, marketing, distribution, and business growth through artificial intelligence.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup is targeting $5 million in contracted ARR and 100+ Enterprise clients by end of current FY 2026-27, and plans expansion into Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Eastern Europe. SwishX has also raised $2.2 million in seed funding backed by Powerhouse Ventures, Blume Ventures, Sadev Ventures, Atrium Ventures, and other investors. These emerging markets, along with India, represent a $400 billion pharma and medtech opportunity, with commercial operations expected to grow to $770 billion by 2033 at a CAGR exceeding 12%.

India, dubbed as the “pharmacy of the world”, alone supplies 20% of the world’s medicines, and exports to over 200 countries, and is home to the highest number of US FDA-approved manufacturing plants outside the United States. However, most companies still lack real-time visibility into key business questions – which 300 public sector tenders out of 3,000 they have a real shot at winning, which hospital rate contracts are creating 25%+ revenue leakage, what is actually selling at the retailer level, whether marketing efforts to engage doctors is generating results? All this is part of a long-standing problem in the pharma industry, where many critical commercial decisions still depend on spreadsheets, disconnected software, manual workflows, and delayed reporting. SwishX aims to address these gaps through AI Agent-led solutions for core commercial functions (Sales, Marketing, and Distribution) and improve revenue outcomes by up to 30%.

SwishX is organised around four hubs each having its own specialized AI Agents: Tender IQ (Tender & RFP Automation), Contract IQ (Hospital Rate Contract Automation), Marketing IQ ( HCP & Rep Engagement), Channel IQ (Channel Partner Engagement). The AI Agents capture siloed data, automate business workflows, learn nuances of every decision and build a functional memory to help business teams accelerate their commercial execution.

While starting with India, SwishX is helping the pharma companies to further grow in other countries as well by combining AI with local market data of different countries. For the Tender teams at the pharma and medical device companies, it autonomously evaluates thousands of tenders globally, surfaces most high-probability win opportunities for that company, analyzes complex 500+ pages documents, maps relevant products, recommends likely winning pricing and drafts bid documents within minutes. For the HCP Marketing teams, it enables quick conversion of long marketing PDFs into compliant, on-brand and highly engaging personalized video reels for doctors – reducing production and approval timelines from weeks to one day.

Dushyant Sapre, Founder & CEO, SwishX said, “India’s pharma sector, recognized as the Pharmacy of the World, drives revenues of over USD 65 billion and Emerging Markets combined drive USD 400 billion while distributing into over 200 countries. Manufacturing and R&D have become genuinely world-class, but how these companies sell, market, and distribute, is still stuck in the past. Companies often struggle to know where losses are happening, what is selling, which tenders matter most, or how effectively teams are executing in the market. AI Agents change that completely. The next big transformation in this industry is not going to happen in the lab. It is going to happen in how these companies go to market. For the first time, companies can move to real-time autonomous execution.”

SwishX is purpose built specifically for the complexity of emerging markets. India alone has over 1.2 million pharmacies, compared to just ~1,00,000 in the US. Additionally, 30-60% of procurement happens through government tenders, rate contracts and generic competition is significantly more intense.

SwishX is being launched at a time when pharma companies are accelerating AI adoption with industry estimates suggesting that AI could unlock $60–110 billion in annual value globally in this sector.

SwishX is not a traditional CRM or reporting tool, but a complete Agentic AI-platform combining intelligence and execution. Over the long term, SwishX aims to build a vertically integrated AI system for the entire value chain of life sciences companies – faster generic and biosimilar drug discovery, drug development, and autonomous multi-market commercial execution. For now, SwishX is anchored where the pain is most immediate and most measurable.