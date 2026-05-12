Agilent expands collaboration with C‑CAMP to scale advanced life sciences analytics access across India

Agilent Technologies, a global leader in analytical and laboratory solutions, announced an expansion of its collaboration with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C‑CAMP), a Department of Biotechnology supported initiative. The expanded engagement broadens access to advanced analytical and mass spectrometry‑based capabilities that support life sciences and therapeutic research across India.

Through this collaboration, high‑resolution analytical platforms will be made available via C‑CAMP’s shared infrastructure, supporting applications such as biotherapeutic characterisation, oligonucleotide research, and quantitative biomolecular analysis. The model is designed to enable researchers from startups, academia and industry to access advanced analytical workflows and deep domain expertise without the need for direct capital investment in specialized instruments or facilities.

As India continues to strengthen its focus on translational research and the development of advanced therapeutics, access to high‑quality analytical infrastructure has become increasingly critical. By expanding this collaboration, Agilent and C‑CAMP aim to help reduce entry barriers and support reliable, reproducible science across the research‑to‑development continuum.

Agilent’s collaboration with C‑CAMP has played a catalytic role in advancing India’s biopharma ecosystem by enabling world‑class, regulatory‑aligned characterization of biologics and biosimilars across therapeutic applications. Building on this momentum, the expanded collaboration deepens Agilent and C‑CAMP’s shared commitment to accelerating next‑generation biotherapeutics and reinforcing India’s ambition to emerge as a globally competitive biopharma hub.

The engagement aligns with C‑CAMP’s vision towards building a connected ecosystem that supports science‑to‑impact pathways, while leveraging Agilent’s expertise in analytical workflows and technology enablement.

“India is a strategic priority for Agilent, and partnerships like this are central to how we expand access to critical scientific capabilities,” said Nandakumar Kalathil, Country General Manager, Agilent India. “Working with C‑CAMP allows a broader community of researchers to leverage advanced analytical workflows that support high‑quality, reproducible science across discovery and translational research.”

“Across Asia Pacific, we are seeing a strong shift toward collaborative, shared infrastructure models that enable broader participation in advanced scientific research,” said Bharat Bhardwaj, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific, Agilent Technologies. “Our expanded engagement with C CAMP reflects Agilent’s commitment to building inclusive innovation ecosystems—where startups, academia, and industry can accelerate high quality research and translate science into meaningful impact.”

“Partnerships with frontier science and technology leaders such as Agilent will help C-CAMP build cutting-edge capabilities in India to support researchers and innovators across the country. In the coming years, we believe such collaborations will play a key role in enabling technology development and accelerating science-led innovation,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, Director and CEO, C‑CAMP. “The engagement also aligns with C-CAMP’s vision of building a connected ecosystem that supports science-to-impact pathways, while leveraging Agilent’s expertise in analytical workflows and technology enablement.”

The expanded collaboration reflects Agilent’s continued commitment to supporting India’s life sciences landscape by enabling scalable access to advanced analytical capabilities through trusted shared platforms.