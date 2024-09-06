Surge in pharma funding observed in August 2024, reached $135 mn

Funding in the pharma and healthcare space surged 382 per cent to $135 million in August 2024, from $28 million in July 2024. This is also a growth of 20 per cent from the $112 million raised in August 2023.

Most of the funding (62.2 per cent) in August 2024 came from late-stage investments. Followed by early-stage and seed-stage rounds, which accounted for 31.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent of the total funding.

Jade Bioscience, Even, and Pharmazz reported the biggest funding rounds in August 2024. While Venrock, SIDBI Venture Capital and Khosla Ventures were the most active investors during the period.