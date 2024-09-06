Akums appoints Shantanu R Chobhe as Corporate Quality Assurance Head

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has announced the appointment of Shantanu R Chobhe as the Corporate Quality Assurance Head.

At Akums, Chobhe will take charge of all quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC) departments, overseeing both active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations. His deep expertise in quality management and regulatory affairs will be critical as Akums continues to uphold its commitment to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products. Upon joining his new role, Chobhe said that he aims to strengthen the QA and QC processes to deliver products that reflect the utmost integrity and safety.

Chobhe brings over 30 years of extensive experience in quality and regulatory management within the pharmaceutical industry. His career has spanned across several leading companies, including Lupin, Glenmark Generics, UniChem Laboratories, Wockhardt, and Cipla. Prior to joining Akums, he served as a key member of Abbott Healthcare, where he was instrumental in driving quality excellence. Chobhe is also a member of the IP Expert Committee, the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), and the Indian Pharmaceutical Scientists and Educators (IPSE).