Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical gain fast track designation for MM-II for the treatment of Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (and its subsidiaries or associate companies) and Israel-based Moebius Medical announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation (FTD) to MM-II (Large Liposomes of DPPC and DMPC) for the treatment of osteoarthritis knee pain. Planning for confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trials for MM- II is underway.
Among other benefits, companies whose investigational products are granted FTD are eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA during clinical development and potentially accelerated approval and/or priority review.
MM-II is a novel non-opioid product that uses a proprietary suspension of large, empty, multilamellar liposomes which are intended to reduce friction and wear on the joint and thus relieve joint pain. Data from a randomised, controlled, Phase 2b study showed that a single intra-articular injection of 3mL of MM-II provided greater pain relief than a placebo for up to 26 weeks and were recently presented at EULAR 2024. Sun Pharma and Moebius Medical, who have been jointly developing this product, have announced plans to initiate a Phase 3 clinical program and to seek a CE Mark for the product in the European Union.