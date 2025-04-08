Roche’s Brainshuttle technology promises next generation of amyloid beta mAbs, says GlobalData

At the recently held AD/PD 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases, Roche presented interim trial data for its novel anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody (mAb), trontinemab, to clinically validate its proprietary Brainshuttle technology for the treatment of prodromal or mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The presentation showcased promising results from early clinical experience, with trontinemab highlighting the technology’s ability to enhance brain penetration beyond what has been achieved with the currently marketed mAbs, says GlobalData.

Erela Dana, Director of Neurology at GlobalData, comments, “Trontinemab achieved rapid and robust amyloid plaque reduction at low systemic doses. The study evaluated multiple doses including 1.8mg/kgand 3.6mg/kg doses administered intravenously every four weeks, where rapid and significant amyloid lowering was observed. The presentation also highlighted that there were no non-responders to treatment at the 28-week follow-up.”

Beyond the primary amyloid PET endpoint, a second presentation focusing on the interim biomarker results of trontinemab highlighted improvements in multiple fluid biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and plasma. A CSF analysis at 25 weeks with the 3.6mg/kg dose showed an 84 per cent increase in Aβ42/40 ratio, a 29 per cent reduction in CSF phosphorylated tau 181 (p-tau181), a 21 per cent reduction in neurogranin, and a 22 per cent reduction in total tau. Plasma biomarkers showed similar trends, with a particularly notable 36 per cent reduction in p-tau181 and a 51 per cent reduction in p-tau217 at the 3.6mg/kg dose after six months of treatment.

Dana adds, “Beyond the efficacy outcomes denoted by biomarkers, the favorable safety profile with low incidence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) was notable. Only three cases of ARIA-E (edema/effusion) were reported in the 1.8mg/kg cohort (3.9 per cent), with no cases observed in the higher 3.6mg/kg dose group as of the November 2024 data cutoff. The current disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) approved for the treatment of early AD, Leqembi and Kisunla, are associated with a higher risk of ARIA, leading to their slow uptake to date.”

All three ARIA-E cases were mild to moderate in radiologic severity and resolved within four to eight weeks. No concurrent ARIA-E and ARIA-H (microhemorrhages/superficial siderosis) events were observed. The encouraging interim results supported Roche’s decision to move trontinemab into a pivotal Phase III program, which Roche plans to initiate later in 2025.

Dana concludes, “If the Phase III trials confirm these early results, trontinemab may represent a significant advancement in anti-amyloid therapy, potentially offering more rapid and complete amyloid clearance at lower systemic doses than the currently approved treatments, and with a potentially improved safety profile.

“The Brainshuttle technology could also have broader implications beyond AD, potentially enabling the more efficient delivery of various antibody therapies to the central nervous system for other neurological conditions where the blood-brain barrier has been a significant therapeutic challenge.”