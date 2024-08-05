Supriya Lifesciences announces new appointees to key leadership positions

Supriya Lifescience announces the appointment of Dr Saloni Wagh as Managing Director, and Shivani Satish Wagh as the Joint Managing Director. While Dr Satish Waman Wagh takes on the role of Whole-time Director and Executive Chairman.

Dr Saloni Wagh holds a PhD in Chemistry from the Faculty of Science, Pacific University, Udaipur, India. With over 10 years of experience in business operations and marketing, Dr Saloni has played an integral role in Supriya Lifescience’s success and growth, particularly in terms of revenue. Reflecting on her new role, she stated, “My vision is to leverage our scientific expertise and operational excellence to drive innovation and create value for our stakeholders. In a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape, we must remain agile and forward-thinking, ensuring our solutions continue to meet global healthcare needs. “

Shivani Wagh specialises in marketing and global commerce, having earned dual master’s degrees in commerce and international business management from the University of Manchester, UK. Commenting on her appointment she said, “As Joint Managing Director, I am eager to advance our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement, we aim to enhance our product offerings and expand our global reach. Our focus will be on developing strategic partnerships and exploring new markets to drive our long-term growth ambitions.”

Dr Satish Wagh, Founder of Supriya Lifescience, has been appointed as the Executive Chairman. As Executive Chairman, Dr Satish Wagh will continue to provide strategic direction and mentorship to the leadership team. He said, “As I transition to Executive Chairman, my focus will be on empowering our leaders to take bold steps towards a sustainable future. I have immense confidence in Saloni and Shivani’s ability to lead us into our next era of growth, maintaining our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

The leadership changes have been effective as of August 1, 2024.