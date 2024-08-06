Sharp decline in pharma funding in July 2024, touches $24.8 mn

Funding in the pharma and healthcare space plunged 49 per cent to $27.8 million in July 2024 from $55.4 million in July 2023. This is also an 84 per cent decline from the $183 million raised in June 2024.

Most of the funding (78.9 per cent) in July 2024 came from early-stage investments. This was followed by seed stage rounds, which accounted for 21.1 per cent of the total funding.

Immuneel, Watch You Health, and Genworks Health reported the biggest funding rounds in July 2024. Cornerstone Venture Partners Fund, IvyCap Ventures and Huddle Ventures were the most active investors during the period.