Lupin gets USFDA nod for Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP

Lupin announced that it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent to market a generic equivalent of Pred Forte Ophthalmic Suspension, 1 per cent, of AbbVie. Lupin was granted a Competitive Generic Therapy designation (CGT) for this product, and being the first approved applicant, Lupin is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Pithampur facility in India. Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent is indicated for the treatment of steroid-responsive inflammation of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe.

Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent (RLD Pred Forte) had estimated annual sales of $ 198 million in the US (IQVIA MAT June 2024).