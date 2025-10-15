Supriya Lifescience honoured with Maharashtra State Export Award for two consecutive years

Supriya Lifescience, a cGMP-compliant manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), announced that Dr. Satish Wagh, Executive Chairman and Whole-Time Director, and Dr. Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, have been felicitated with the Maharashtra State Export Award for the financial years 2022–23 and 2023–24.

The awards were presented by Uday Samant, Minister of Industries & Marathi Language, P. Anbalagan (IAS), Secretary (Industries), and Deependra Singh Kushwah (IAS), Development Commissioner (Industries) & Commissioner (Exports), during a ceremony held at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, on October 13, 2025.

Supriya Lifescience has a presence across more than 120 countries and operates through a diversified portfolio spanning Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Finished Dosage Forms (FDF), and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) services. The company’s backward-integrated manufacturing capabilities and commitment to quality and regulatory compliance support its global operations.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr Satish Wagh, Executive Chairman & Whole-Time Director of Supriya Lifescience, said, “Receiving the Maharashtra State Export Award for two consecutive years is an immense honour for everyone at Supriya Lifescience. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to global quality standards, continuous innovation, and the export of reliable and affordable pharmaceutical products to over 100 countries. It reflects the dedication of our entire team and our long-standing partnership with stakeholders who share our mission of advancing healthcare worldwide.”

Adding her thoughts, Dr Saloni Wagh, Managing Director, Supriya Lifescience, shared, “This award reinforces our focus on sustainable growth, ethical business practices, and scientific excellence. It inspires us to further strengthen our research-driven efforts, invest in advanced technologies, and make a meaningful impact across global healthcare ecosystems. We remain committed to contributing to Maharashtra’s industrial growth and India’s vision of becoming a dependable partner in global healthcare solutions.”

Supriya Lifescience continues to strengthen its export base and expand its international reach, contributing to India’s vision of becoming a global pharmaceutical powerhouse.