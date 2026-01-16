Express Pharma

Sun Pharma’s UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl) for aCSCC available in US

UNLOXCYT SUPPORT is focused on providing essential support for HCPs and  Advanced  Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (aCSCC) patients

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
representational image
0 55

Sun Pharma announced UNLOXCYT (cosibelimab-ipdl) is now available in the US for healthcare professionals to  prescribe for adults with mCSCC or laCSCC who are not candidates for curative surgery or  curative radiation.  

“Patients with unresectable or metastatic CSCC now have a new and important treatment option  to manage their disease. UNLOXCYT is a novel anti–PD-L1 antibody that is capable of antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity and associated with clinically meaningful efficacy, as shown by a  disease control rate of 71 per cent,” said Ann W. Silk, MD, MS, medical oncologist at Dana-Farber  Cancer Institute and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “Because these  patients tend to be older and have multiple comorbidities, it’s extremely valuable to have a therapy  that offers durable disease control and proven tolerability.” 

“UNLOXCYT is an evolution in checkpoint inhibition, combining durable efficacy with a proven  tolerability profile for a group of aCSCC patients who traditionally would struggle to strike that  therapeutic balance,” said Richard Ascroft, CEO of Sun Pharma North America. “Sun Pharma is  committed to ensuring access from day one with the UNLOXCYT SUPPORT patient access  and affordability program.” 

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved an updated label for  UNLOXCYT to reflect long-term follow-up data from the pivotal CK-301-101 clinical trial. This  study showed improvements in objective response rates (including more patients who achieved  a complete response [CR]) and duration of response. The safety data did not change from the  original UNLOXCYT label. 

Many patients in the pivotal trial experienced durable responses with UNLOXCYT. At least 50 per cent  demonstrated an objective response (complete or partial response), including 13 per cent of mCSCC  patients and 26 per cent of laCSCC patients who achieved complete response. 71 per cent of patients achieved  disease control with UNLOXCYT, including patients with stable disease. The median duration of  response has not yet been reached in either treatment group. 

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which can be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system  or tissue, during or after discontinuation of treatment. Females should use effective contraception  and avoid breastfeeding during treatment. 

The most common adverse reactions (ARs) were fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, rash, diarrhea,  and hypothyroidism. Immune-mediated adverse reactions (imARs) were primarily Grade 1 or 2;  0.9% were Grade 3 (dermatologic only), with no Grade ≥4 imARs. 

Of particular note, no patients developed Grade 3 or 4 pneumonitis. Just 0.9% (two patients)  experienced pneumonitis (Grade 2).  

UNLOXCYT is available through a limited distribution network of authorized specialty distributors  and one contracted specialty pharmacy. Healthcare professionals can visit UNLOXCYTPro.com  for additional information. Sun Pharmaceuticals does not recommend the use of any particular  distributor or specialty pharmacy.  

For comprehensive support, UNLOXCYT SUPPORT is dedicated to supporting healthcare  professionals and patients by providing resources for their journey on UNLOXCYT.  

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.