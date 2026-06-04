GVRP and Steps Biosciences launch GSRC in Bengaluru for formulations R&D

GVRP (GV Research Platform), a Hyderabad-based research organisation, has announced the inauguration of the GVRP StepsBio Research Centre (GSRC), a collaboration with Steps Biosciences aimed at expanding pharmaceutical research and development capabilities in India.

Located within the 1BLR life sciences cluster Lifescapes in Bengaluru, the 15,000 sq. ft. facility has been established as a Centre of Excellence for formulations research and development. According to the company, GSRC marks GVRP’s expansion into formulations research and development and strengthens Bengaluru’s position in the life sciences sector.

The facility has been designed to support formulation development programmes involving complex drug delivery systems, sterile injectables and dosage forms. GSRC also integrates with GVRP’s preclinical research capabilities, enabling development activities from molecule research through to formulated products within a single ecosystem.

According to the company, the launch of GSRC comes as pharmaceutical pipelines become more complex and demand for formulation infrastructure continues to increase. The centre will support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies working on therapy development programmes.

Commenting on the launch, Kalyan Korisapati, Co-Founder, GVRP, said, “The launch of GSRC is a defining moment in GVRP’s evolution. Our Dedicated R&D Centres model has always been about building focused, best-in-class capabilities that serve the real needs of the industry and formulations is an area where that focus can unlock tremendous value. Through our collaboration with Steps Biosciences, we have created a facility that doesn’t just meet today’s R&D requirements, but is architected to scale alongside the evolving demands of global drug development. GSRC strengthens our ability to offer partners a truly integrated scientific platform from preclinical research through to complex formulation development and we believe it positions India as a serious destination for high-value pharmaceutical innovation.”

Manoj Nerurkar, Founder, Steps Biosciences, said, “GSRC is the outcome of a shared conviction that world-class formulation science, enabled by the right infrastructure and the right technology, can fundamentally change how differentiated therapies are developed. At StepsBio, we are not only investing in physical infrastructure, but also in building AI-driven capabilities that will transform how we approach formulation design, predictive stability modelling, and process optimisation. By integrating artificial intelligence into our scientific workflows at GSRC, we aim to dramatically reduce development timelines, improve decision-making at critical stages, and ultimately bring better therapies to patients faster. This facility is a statement of our long-term commitment to being at the frontier of formulation science combining deep domain expertise, cutting-edge infrastructure, and the power of AI to deliver outcomes that were simply not possible before.”

The facility includes sterile formulation laboratories for liquid and lyophilised injectables, ophthalmic solutions and otic products. The laboratories support controlled processing environments, aseptic operations and material flow segregation.

GSRC also houses pre-formulation and characterisation laboratories for API characterisation activities. The centre includes analytical infrastructure such as HPLC and UPLC systems, ICH-compliant stability chambers, and instruments for evaluating particle size, rheology, viscosity and osmolality.

In addition, Steps Biosciences is developing AI and machine learning capabilities within GSRC to support formulation design, screening workflows and analytical interpretation.

According to the companies, the centre is open to collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations seeking support for complex drug product development programmes.