Amit Shah lays the Foundation Stone of PAGE at  Sanathal, Ahmedabad

Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Government of India, laid the foundation stone of the Pharmaceutical Academy for Global Excellence (PAGE) at Sanathal, Ahmedabad. PAGE is an industry-led national skilling initiative of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) companies. IPA members have earmarked USD 50 Mn towards this initiative aimed at pharmaceutical manufacturing and quality excellence. Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, was also present on the occasion.

The event also marked the unveiling of the India Pharma Archives, commemorating 25 years of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, highlighting the sector’s role as a strategic national asset, and making it a landmark with the launch of two national initiatives focused on capability-building and institutional legacy.

Amit Shah said, “The pharmaceutical sector is a strategic national asset—one that directly impacts public health, economic strength, and global confidence in India’s capabilities. PAGE is a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, strengthening domestic capabilities through advanced skills, quality excellence, and industry–academia collaboration. Under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, India will move decisively from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Discover and Make in India’, with quality and innovation as pillars of growth.”

Bhupendrabhai Patel mentioned, “Gujarat has long been at the forefront of India’s pharmaceutical industry, and having PAGE Academy in Ahmedabad will further strengthen our state’s stature as a national pharma hub and contribute to the economic and health of the nation”

Conceived as a collective commitment by IPA member companies, PAGE seeks to create world-class training institutes with state-of-the-art infrastructure to develop highly skilled talent across pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality systems, and operations, critical to sustaining India’s global leadership in medicines

The India Pharma Archives initiative, developed by IPA in collaboration with the IIM Ahmedabad Archives, documents India’s journey from import dependence at Independence to a globally trusted source of affordable, quality-assured medicines and vaccines. Based on extensive archival research in India and overseas, it includes first-person oral histories of industry founders, scientific leaders, and policymakers, and comprises a Coffee Table Book, The Alchemy of Cure, and a digital platform curated to rigorous academic standards.

Dr. Sharvil Patel, President IPA and Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences, said, “PAGE represents the industry’s collective commitment to building world-class manufacturing and quality capabilities through skilled talent, practical training, and strong quality systems. Alongside this, The Alchemy of Cure captures 25 years of India’s pharmaceutical journey—driven by science, enterprise, and purpose—and preserves this legacy to inspire future generations and reinforce India’s role in advancing global health.”

PAGE will offer structured programmes catering to fresh graduates, shopfloor operators, employees of pharmaceutical companies, MSMEs, and working professionals, enabling continuous capability development across the pharmaceutical value chain.

The event was attended by leading pharmaceutical industry leaders, government stakeholders, and academic institutions.