Sun Pharma, Zydus sign licensing pact to co-market Desidustat for CKD treatment in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Zydus Lifesciences have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market Desidustat, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease, (CKD) in India.

Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus has granted Sun Pharma semi-exclusive rights to co-market the product in India. Sun Pharma will market the drug under the brand name RYTSTAT. Zydus launched the drug under the brand name Oxemia in 2022 and will continue to market it. Zydus will receive upfront licensing income and is eligible to receive milestone income based on achievement of pre-defined milestones.