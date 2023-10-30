SPARC completes enrolment in PROSEEK, Phase 2 study of Vodobatinib in early Parkinson’s disease

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company announced the completion of enrolment of 506 patients in a global, randomised, doubleblind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in patients with early Parkinson’s disease evaluating the safety and efficacy of Abl tyrosine kinase inhibition using K0706 (PROSEEK).

The study’s primary endpoint is the change from baseline to week 40 in the score of the MDS-UPDRS Part III (Movement Disorder Society – Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale).

The key secondary endpoints include:

Change from baseline to Week 40 in the sum of the MDS-UPDRS Parts II and III total scores

Time from baseline to initiation of symptomatic medication

Change in health-related quality of life as measured by the European quality of life questionnaire

Change in Clinician global impression of severity