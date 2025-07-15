Sun Pharma settles with Incyte Corporation in litigation relating to LEQSELVI

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that further to its intimation dated April 10, 2025, Sun and Incyte Corporation have entered into a settlement and license agreement regarding litigation related to LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib). Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will seek dismissal of the pending LEQSELVI litigation in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and Sun and Incyte will mutually release each other of all claims that were raised or could have been raised in that litigation. As part of the agreement, Incyte has granted to Sun a limited, non-exclusive license to US Patent Nos. 9,662,335 and certain other related patents with respect to oral deuruxolitinib for certain agreed-upon non-haematology-oncology indications, including alopecia areata, in the US.

Sun will pay Incyte an upfront amount, plus ongoing royalty payments until the expiry of the patents, in exchange for the settlement and license. Other specific terms of the settlement and license agreement are confidential.