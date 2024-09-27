Sun Pharma presents key dermatology data at EADV Congress in Amsterdam

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) is presenting clinical data from its dermatology portfolio at the 33rd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress, taking place from September 25 to 28, 2024, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Three abstracts featuring the clinical efficacy and safety data of LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib) are being shared, with a focus on its treatment for severe alopecia areata (AA).

Data presented at the podium session shows that 95 per cent of patients taking deuruxolitinib 8 mg twice daily experienced improved hair satisfaction over 24 weeks. Satisfaction with hair regrowth is significant given the association between AA, depression, and anxiety. In addition, two poster presentations will feature results on improvements in anxiety and depression among AA patients treated with deuruxolitinib, along with data on dose optimisation of the drug.

Arash Mostaghimi, MD, MPA, MPH, FAAD, Vice Chair of Clinical Trials and Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, stated, “Deuruxolitinib targets the immune mechanisms behind alopecia areata, providing patients with an effective treatment option. As a dermatologist, I find these data particularly encouraging because it addresses the physical effects of hair loss, which can, in turn, address the significant emotional and mental health challenges that patients often face.”

In addition to LEQSELVI, the company is presenting 12 posters highlighting clinical efficacy and safety data of ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The data includes research from interim analyses in real-world settings, emphasising the broader impact of ILUMYA on psoriasis patients.

The abstracts related to Sun Pharma’s dermatology portfolio will be presented throughout the EADV Congress, covering findings on both deuruxolitinib and tildrakizumab in various clinical trials. The presentations will explore efficacy, safety, patient well-being, and treatment satisfaction with these therapies, aimed at providing better outcomes for patients with dermatological conditions.

LEQSELVI is approved in the US for adults with severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that leads to hair loss. Alopecia areata affects up to 2.5 per cent of the global population and can have significant psychological effects due to its visible nature. Currently, limited approved treatments are available for the condition.

The THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 trials, referenced in the LEQSELVI presentations, were conducted across multiple sites in the US, Canada, and Europe. These trials involved patients aged 18-65 with severe alopecia areata and evaluated hair regrowth using the Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score over a 24-week period.

Additionally, Sun Pharma is highlighting important safety information about LEQSELVI and ILUMYA during the congress, particularly concerning the risks associated with infections, malignancies, cardiovascular events, and thrombosis for patients using these treatments. The company advises caution and appropriate monitoring for patients who are at higher risk of these adverse reactions.

