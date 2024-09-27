10th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit to be held in Mumbai

The 10th Annual Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit (PLCS) 2024 will bring together key figures from the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and medical device industries for a day focused on regulatory insights, legal updates, and expert discussions. Organised by Lex Witness, India’s premier legal publication, the summit will take place on October 25, 2024, at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

Akshay Alagh, Group Business Head at Lex Witness, stated, “As the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, legal and compliance professionals must stay ahead of emerging regulations, innovations, and challenges. The Pharma Legal & Compliance Summit 2024 is a unique platform that brings together industry leaders, legal experts, and innovators to discuss the future of pharma compliance. From regulatory shifts to technological advancements, this summit will provide valuable insights to help organisations navigate complex landscapes while maintaining integrity and compliance. We are proud to host this forum and facilitate meaningful conversations that will shape the future of pharma, healthcare, and medical devices in India and beyond.”

The summit will feature more than 30 expert speakers and over 100 attendees. The theme for this year, “Pill to Patient: The Journey Within,” will explore the intersection of innovation and regulatory compliance in a rapidly changing industry.

Topics of discussion will include the challenge of balancing innovation with compliance, focusing on areas such as anti-bribery laws, ESG guidelines, and trade compliance. The summit will also explore the impact of new regulatory requirements like import duties, licensing, and data protection laws on production and supply chains. Intellectual property rights, particularly how AI-driven innovations are changing the landscape of patents and biosimilars, will be addressed, alongside discussions on how AI, robotics, and IoT are reshaping healthcare and the compliance challenges that come with these technological advancements.

PLCS 2024 is aimed at legal professionals, R&D specialists, intellectual property experts, and supply chain leaders. Attendees will gain insights into the latest regulatory shifts, network with industry experts, and prepare for the future of pharma compliance.

Spaces are limited, and registration can be completed at www.plcs.co.in. Early-bird discounts and exclusive offers are available. For more information, the Summit Desk can be reached via https://wa.link/l9wnoc.