Sun Pharma launches brand film with Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the launch of a brand film as part of its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where it serves as principal sponsor and health partner.

The film presents the idea that being No. 1 in healthcare and on the cricket field is linked to people and their role in defining performance.

The film draws a parallel between healthcare professionals and athletes, two fields defined by pressure, precision, and performance, with a focus on their role in people’s lives.

Sun Pharma stated that its No. 1 position is linked to trust and the number of lives impacted. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s position on the field is linked to its connection with its fans. The association between the two is based on a shared focus on creating moments linked to people.

Sun Pharma and Royal Challengers Bengaluru operate in different sectors, with their positions linked to the people they impact. The campaign presents this through a narrative that links success with impact on people.

The film is live across Sun Pharma and Royal Challengers Bengaluru digital platforms and will be part of a campaign during the ongoing T20 season.