OneSource Specialty Pharma and Formycon AG announce strategic manufacturing partnership for biosimilars

OneSource Specialty Pharma, a multi-modality specialty pharma CDMO, and Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard, “Formycon”), an independent biosimilar developer headquartered in Munich, announced a strategic manufacturing partnership for biosimilars.

Under the partnership, OneSource will serve as a strategic manufacturing partner for Formycon and provide integrated Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) manufacturing capabilities from its state-of-the-art biologics’ facility in Bangalore. The collaboration brings together Formycon´s Biosimilar development excellence with OneSource’s end-to-end biologics manufacturing expertise to support Formycon’s biosimilar programs for global markets.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both companies to advancing global access to biosimilars through reliable, high-quality, and scalable manufacturing. Achieving this requires not only scientific excellence but also a sustainable, cost-effective manufacturing model — that OneSource is specifically positioned to deliver.

Formycon brings a strong track record in biosimilar development and commercialization, supported by an established portfolio and a robust pipeline. OneSource complements this with an integrated biologics platform spanning cell line development through commercial fill-finish, five manufacturing facilities approved by leading global regulatory authorities, including the US FDA and EMA, and extensive expertise across biologics, sterile injectables, and drug-device combinations.

Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director & CEO, OneSource Specialty Pharma, said: “We are delighted to partner with Formycon, one of the world’s leading biosimilar developers with a proven track record of bringing high-quality biosimilars to global markets. This partnership brings together Formycon’s development expertise and OneSource’s integrated manufacturing capabilities to expand access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients worldwide. It also reinforces our belief that India is uniquely positioned to serve as a global hub for the development and manufacture of world-class biologics.”

Dr Stefan Glombitza, Chief Executive Officer of Formycon AG, said: “Reliable, scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing is a cornerstone of our FYB4Growth strategy. By adding OneSource to our network of strategic manufacturing partners, we are further strengthening our supply capabilities with a partner that meets our unwavering commitment to high standards of quality, operational excellence and cost-efficiency. Together, we aim to broaden sustainable global access to life-changing biosimilar therapies.”