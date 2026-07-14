What India and Africa can teach each other on animal health – A rare IMEA-wide view on disease surveillance, biosecurity and vaccine access across borders

Animal health has become one of the defining priorities for agriculture across India, the Middle East and Africa (IMEA). Livestock, poultry and aquaculture support millions of farmers, strengthen rural economies and provide essential sources of nutrition. These production systems also share an increasingly common challenge. Infectious diseases move across borders far more quickly than before, driven by livestock trade, changing climatic conditions, expanding value chains and greater movement of people and animals.

India and Africa are home to some of the world’s largest cattle, buffalo, sheep, goat and poultry populations. Together they produce a significant share of the world’s milk, meat and eggs and support hundreds of millions of livelihoods. Their common dependence on animal agriculture means they have an equal responsibility to improve disease surveillance, biosecurity and access to vaccines. The future of animal health in IMEA is all about collaboration, with each region learning from each other to make them more resilient.

Animal health begins at the front line – Livestock and poultry

Livestock continues to be the backbone of the rural economy in both regions. India is now the world’s largest milk producer, and a number of African countries are making rapid investments in dairy development to improve nutrition, rural incomes and food security. Dairy cattle, buffaloes, sheep and goats contribute directly to household incomes, while poultry has become one of the fastest-growing livestock sectors, supplying affordable protein to expanding populations.

Protecting these production systems begins with controlling transboundary animal diseases. Foot-and-Mouth Disease is still a scourge for cattle and buffalo herds throughout Asia and parts of Africa Lumpy Skin Disease has shown how quickly vector-borne diseases can spread across continents Peste des Petits Ruminants continues to challenge sheep and goat production, especially among smallholder farmers African Swine Fever threatens pig populations wherever it appears Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza remains an ever-present threat to commercial poultry farms and backyard flocks.

The economic impact extends well beyond animal losses. Disease outbreaks reduce milk yields, lower meat and egg production, disrupt trade, increase production costs and weaken farm profitability. Every successful prevention programme therefore protects both animal health and economic resilience.

Surveillance creates the first line of defence

The most effective disease control systems identify outbreaks before they become crises. Early detection enables faster containment, targeted vaccination and timely movement control, limiting both economic losses and disease transmission.

India has been steadily improving its veterinary surveillance capacity by establishing strong laboratory networks, digital disease reporting systems and integrated livestock databases that help in quick sharing of information among veterinarians, laboratories and policymakers. Molecular diagnostics and geographic information systems are increasingly being applied to track disease trends in real time and to allow veterinary authorities to act with more precision.

Community animal health workers continue to be an important pillar of disease surveillance in Africa, especially in remote areas of livestock production. Their engagement with farmers helps in the early detection of diseases and interregional veterinary networks are slowly improving the crossborder sharing of information. Investments in laboratory infrastructure and digital tools are increasing the surveillance capacity of the continent.

India’s digital capabilities combined with Africa’s robust community-based veterinary networks provide a powerful model for regional disease intelligence. Surveillance becomes most effective when technology and local expertise work together.

Biosecurity strengthens every production system

Strong biosecurity transforms disease prevention from an emergency response into a daily management practice. Simple preventive measures considerably reduce the risk of disease, be it on dairy farms, poultry units, hatcheries, pig farms or livestock markets.

Controlled access to farms, quarantine of new animals, routine disinfection, safe feed and water management, vector control and responsible movement of animals support healthy production systems. Commercial poultry has demonstrated how disciplined biosecurity improves flock health, productivity and profitability. Similar approaches continue to strengthen dairy farming, small ruminant production and pig farming across IMEA.

Training remains equally important. Veterinarians, para-veterinary professionals, extension workers and farmers all influence disease outcomes through everyday decisions. Practical education, ongoing skills development and science-based advisory services help to ensure that preventive measures become part of routine farm management, rather than responses in times of outbreaks.

Vaccine access builds regional resilience

Vaccination remains one of the most effective investments in preventive animal healthcare. Protecting healthy animals improves productivity, supports farmer incomes, reduces disease-related losses and strengthens national food security.

India has developed one of the most sophisticated ecosystems for animal vaccine manufacturing in the world, backed by scientific expertise, state-of-the-art biological research and large-scale production capacities, which has enabled extensive vaccination programmes and positioned the country as a major supplier of veterinary biological products to global markets.

Africa is also building its vaccine ecosystem with increased investment in local manufacturing, research institutions and public-private partnerships. Regional production enhances security of supply, cuts down delivery times and helps vaccines to match locally circulating disease strains.

The next opportunity is stronger partnerships across IMEA. Technology transfer, collaborative research, harmonised regulatory pathways and scientific exchange can broaden access to quality vaccines while accelerating innovation. Companies that invest in biologicals, diagnostics, preventive healthcare and veterinary research play an important role in this ecosystem, transforming scientific advances into practical disease-control solutions that reach veterinarians and farmers.

A one health future includes aquaculture and companion animals

Animal health extends beyond traditional livestock systems. Aquaculture has become one of the fastest-growing sources of animal protein across both India and Africa, making fish health an increasingly important component of food security. Strong water quality management, disease surveillance, biosecurity and preventive health programmes improve productivity while protecting aquatic ecosystems and producer livelihoods.

Companion animals also contribute to the broader One Health framework. With increasing pet ownership in emerging markets, the need for preventive vaccination, routine veterinary care and surveillance of zoonotic diseases such as rabies is increasing. A robust urban veterinary infrastructure helps to promote responsible pet ownership and disease awareness and is good for both animal and public health.

Viewing livestock, poultry, aquaculture and companion animals through a single One Health lens creates stronger connections between veterinary science, agriculture and public health.

A shared IMEA vision for animal health

India and Africa share more than common disease challenges. Their agricultural economies are livestock-based and they have expanded their veterinary expertise, increased scientific capacity and are committed to strengthening food systems. India’s strengths in vaccine development, manufacturing and digital surveillance complement Africa’s experience in community-led animal health programmes and regional cooperation.

These capabilities can help to build a more resilient animal health ecosystem across IMEA. Strong surveillance systems, practical biosecurity, wider vaccine access and ongoing scientific collaboration will protect livestock, poultry, aquaculture and companion animals while strengthening food security, rural prosperity and public health. Animal diseases may cross borders with ease, but knowledge, innovation and partnership can move even faster, creating healthier animals and more resilient agricultural economies across the region.