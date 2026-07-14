RPG Life Sciences partners with Archerchem Healthcare for Naprosyn ES launch

RPG Life Sciences (RPG LS) has partnered with Archerchem Healthcare to launch Naproxen and Esomeprazole combination for the first time in India by strengthening the existing business relationship with Archerchem. Naprosyn ES is a combination of Naproxen and Esomeprazole, designed to deliver an effective anti-inflammatory solution along with gastro-protection.

The combination has been co-developed by Archerchem Healthcare along with its development partner. RPG LS will exclusively market and distribute Naprosyn ES across the country and Archerchem as the exclusive supplier.

The product addresses a significant unmet need in patients requiring long-term Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) therapy, particularly those at risk of gastrointestinal complications. The differentiated formulation is expected to improve patient compliance and enable safer long-term pain management, especially among elderly and gastro-sensitive populations.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Nair, Managing Director, RPG Life Sciences, said, “At RPG Life Sciences, innovation is rooted in patient centricity. Naprosyn ES is an example of our strong R&D-driven approach to differentiated products, and the long-standing trust that doctors and patients place in the Naprosyn brand.”

Commenting on the development, Anil Dhedia, Chairman & Managing Director, Archerchem Healthcare, said, “This partnership exemplifies Archerchem’s core strength in developing complex differential formulations. Through our partnership with RPG Life Sciences, a leading pharmaceutical company with strong presence in multiple chronic and acute therapies including in pain management segment, we are proud to deliver incremental innovation that enhances medication adherence and brings meaningful benefit to patients across India.”

RPG Life Sciences will leverage the strong legacy and brand recall of Naprosyn brand and lean on its robust reach to a wide spectrum of doctors, including super-specialists, along with pan-India distribution network to drive distribution. The launch aligns with RPG Life Sciences’ continued focus on building a differentiated portfolio in chronic therapy segments.

Naprosyn ES is available pan-India.