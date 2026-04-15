MSN Laboratories launches SEMABEST semaglutide in India after CDSCO approval

MSN Laboratories announced the launch of SEMABEST, its semaglutide brand, in the Indian market following approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The company stated that SEMABEST is priced at nearly 50 per cent lower than the innovator drug and is available as a pre-filled pen for subcutaneous administration.

Since 20 March 2026, the market has seen new entrants. SEMABEST is supported by backward integration across in-house USDMF-grade API and formulation. The pen device is manufactured in India in compliance with regulatory standards.

Dr Kamini Desai, Head – Medical Affairs, MSN Laboratories, said; “The product has demonstrated bioequivalence to the reference (innovator) drug, with its performance further validated through Phase III clinical studies conducted in direct comparison. The results showed comparable reduction in HbA1c levels, along with similar outcomes across key parameters including fasting plasma glucose (FPG), postprandial glucose (PPG) & weight loss. SEMABEST also exhibited a comparable safety profile, reinforcing its reliability as an effective therapeutic option.”

India has nearly 90 million people living with diabetes, with a proportion remaining undiagnosed or inadequately managed. The disease is associated with complications including cardiovascular disorders, kidney failure, and vision impairment.

Dr MSN Reddy, Founder and CMD, MSN Laboratories, said; “The launch of SEMABEST marks a defining step in our journey to make next-generation metabolic therapies more accessible and affordable. As the burden of diabetes continues to rise, we remain focused on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that can make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives.”

Bharat Reddy, Executive Director, MSN Laboratories, said; “MSN brings over a decade of expertise in complex peptide development, with its journey in this domain dating back to 2016 with the filing of its first USDMF for icatibant. Since then, the company has established a strong regulatory and scientific foundation, with 12 USDMFs for peptides and 6 US ANDAs for peptide formulations, supported by a broader portfolio of 560+ USDMFs and 400+ bioequivalent formulations globally. Leveraging its integrated R&D infrastructure and large-scale manufacturing capabilities, MSN is well positioned to ensure consistent supply, quality, and accessibility of SEMABEST across India.”