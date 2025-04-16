Sun Pharma appoints Shaik Barak Tulla as Senior Vice President

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has appointed Shaik Barak Tulla as its new Senior Vice President. The appointment strengthens Sun Pharma’s senior leadership as it continues to expand operations across global markets.

Shaik brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector. Before joining Sun Pharma, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Head – Acute Cluster at Cipla. During his tenure, he led commercial efforts across the respiratory, anti-infective, and critical care segments. He contributed to the growth of multiple flagship brands and played a central role in scaling the company’s digital initiatives.

At Cipla, Shaik focused on AI-driven commercial planning, sales force effectiveness, and talent development. These efforts contributed to increased revenues and reduced attrition. His leadership in these areas is expected to inform Sun Pharma’s future approach to commercial execution and market performance.

At Sun Pharma, Shaik will be responsible for leading the company’s commercial strategy, innovation, and business acceleration efforts across major geographies. His mandate includes aligning operational goals with Sun Pharma’s focus on providing affordable and quality healthcare solutions.