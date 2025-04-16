Parexel appoints Dr Charlotte Moser as Chief Medical Officer to lead global clinical development strategy

Parexel, a global clinical research organisation (CRO) offering end-to-end Phase I to IV clinical development services, has announced the appointment of Charlotte Moser, MD, PhD, MBA, as its new Chief Medical Officer. The company stated that this leadership change aligns with its focus on advancing global clinical research through strategic drug development and therapeutic expertise.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr Moser will oversee medical and scientific leadership across Parexel’s global operations. Her remit will include enhancing regulatory and therapeutic strategies with an emphasis on clinical trial design and innovative drug development frameworks. According to Parexel, her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s engagement with life sciences customers across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas.

Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer at Parexel, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Moser to Parexel. As a clinician, she embodies Parexel’s dedication to keeping patients at the heart of everything we do. Additionally, her unique perspectives as a biotech leader and practicing oncologist — along with her proven track record in delivery of clinical trials around the globe — will be invaluable to our team and customers as we continue to accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies to patients.”

Dr Moser brings more than two decades of experience to the role. Her career spans strategic roles in clinical development at biotechnology and life sciences companies, including early-stage development of targeted oncology diagnostics and therapeutics. She has also worked with regulatory authorities worldwide to support the approval of new therapies. In addition to her leadership in drug and medical device strategy, Dr Moser has previously served as a principal investigator, offering first-hand clinical insights.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr Moser said, “I’m delighted to join an organisation at the forefront of patient-focused drug development and healthcare innovation, with differentiated expertise in meeting the needs of life sciences customers worldwide. I look forward to working with our global expert team on programs in different countries and across specific patient and local healthcare needs — all with the goal of supporting our customers in the development of ground-breaking therapies for patients.”

Before joining Parexel, Dr Moser held the position of Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Celcuity Inc., a biotechnology company developing targeted therapies for solid tumours. She holds an MD from Vrije University Amsterdam, a PhD in Biostatistics from the University of Leiden, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. She also completed oncology training and holds a certificate in drug development from Harvard Medical School.