Glenmark to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in the US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announced the upcoming launch of Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in three single-dose vial strengths: 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL). Distribution is scheduled to begin in November 2025.

Glenmark’s Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Naropin® Injection, 40 mg/20 mL (2 mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL), of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC (NDA – 020533).

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2025, the Naropin® Injection market, including brand and all available therapeutic equivalents, achieved annual sales of approximately $20.9 million.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 40 mg/20 mL (2mg/mL), 150 mg/30 mL (5 mg/mL), and 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials. This launch represents another important addition to Glenmark’s expanding injectable portfolio and reinforces our dedication to bring quality and affordable alternatives to market for patients in need.”

Glenmark’s Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP is approved only for the indications listed in Glenmark’s approved label. All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. IQVIA data is based on all approved RLD indications; Glenmark’s product is approved only for its specific labelled indications.