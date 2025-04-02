Strides Pharma recognised in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025

Strides Pharma Science has been recognised in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, placing it among the top 10 percent of companies globally. The recognition highlights the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance and commitment to sustainability.

The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook evaluates companies across industries based on ESG performance. For the 2025 edition, 7,690 companies from over 60 industries were assessed, with 780 companies making it into the Yearbook. In the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, 35 companies were included globally, with 16 ranking in the top 10 percent. In India, 51 companies were recognised, including five pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms achieving top 5 or 10 percent placement.

Strides demonstrated strong performance across multiple ESG dimensions. In environmental stewardship, the company ranked in the 87th percentile, with waste management practices placing it in the 99th percentile for Waste and Pollutants. It also achieved a 94th percentile ranking in Energy Management and Environmental Policy and Management.

In social responsibility, Strides ranked in the 97th percentile, with a 100th percentile ranking in Customer Relations and high rankings in Human Capital Management (96th percentile) and Contribution to Societal Healthcare (95th percentile). The company also ranked in the 94th percentile for Business Ethics, supported by strong performance in Policy Influence and Crisis Management.

The recognition reflects Strides’ progress in integrating ESG principles across its operations. The company continues to focus on improving sustainability initiatives and aligning its business practices with long-term growth objectives.