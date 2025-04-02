DHL acquires CRYOPDP and announces strategic partnership with Cryoport

DHL Group has acquired 100 per cent of CRYOPDP, a specialty courier serving clinical trials, biopharma, and cell and gene therapies. The acquisition is part of DHL’s strategy to expand its life sciences and healthcare logistics capabilities. In parallel, DHL has entered a strategic partnership with Cryoport to enhance its supply chain services in the life sciences and healthcare sector.

DHL’s Life Sciences and Healthcare division generated over EUR 5 billion in global revenue in 2024. The acquisition of CRYOPDP adds to this foundation by integrating its white-glove courier services, which operate in 15 countries and manage over 600,000 shipments annually across 135 countries. The acquisition will support the expansion of DHL’s Pharma Specialised Network by leveraging CRYOPDP’s expertise alongside DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding’s air capabilities.

The strategic partnership with Cryoport will combine DHL’s global logistics network with Cryoport’s expertise in specialised life sciences supply chains. The partnership also strengthens DHL’s collaboration with Cryoport’s business units in the pharmaceutical sector.

Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, stated, “The acquisition of CRYOPDP is a pivotal move for our supply chain business as we aim to expand our Pharma Specialised Network to meet the evolving needs of clinical trials, biopharma and cell & gene therapies, in addition to further increasing our footprint in the conventional pharma and life science healthcare segment. The acquisition of CRYOPDP and the extended partnership with Cryoport Inc. will enable us to deliver integrated end-to-end solutions, enhancing our service capabilities.”

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, said, “We are indeed pleased to build on our trusted relationship with the DHL Group. Working together we will bring an enhanced set of supply chain solutions to meet companies’ and patients’ critical supply chain needs. This strategic partnership taps into the strong expertise of DHL’s Supply Chain and CRYOPDP, presenting a substantial opportunity for Cryoport to further expand its reach to global growth markets such as Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).”

The acquisition aligns with DHL Group’s Strategy 2030, which focuses on temperature-controlled networks, specialty courier services for first and last mile delivery, and integrated logistics solutions. CRYOPDP’s capabilities are expected to contribute to these objectives while enhancing DHL’s role in high-value pharmaceutical logistics.

For Cryoport, the partnership is expected to strengthen its operations in EMEA and APAC, allowing a stronger focus on its core business in these regions. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.