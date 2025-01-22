Strides Pharma debuts with an ESG rating of 76/100 in S&P Global’s CSA 2024

Strides Pharma Science announces that the company has received an ESG score of 76/100 and a CSA score of 75/100 in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Annual Review (vide report dated January 20, 2025) for its debut submission.

Strides has secured a position in the 94th percentile among its peers in the DRG Global Pharmaceuticals industry. On Customer Relations, the Company achieved the 100th percentile. Strides scored 85/100 in Social, 73/100 in Governance and 62/100 in Environment.

This performance is underpinned by key material drivers, including contribution to societal healthcare, human capital management, and corporate governance, which continue to be pivotal in shaping the company’s sustainability.