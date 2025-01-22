Biotech startup Exsure raises Rs 3 Cr in Seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures

Bhubaneswar based biotech startup Exsure has raised rupees three crores in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds raised will be used to complete the milestones of non-clinical study with its exosome-based drug delivery vehicle and will also support Exsure’s global expansion plan with its in-house manufactured R&D products and promote Exosure, Leucosure, PlantExosure and Dr Berries.

Founded in 2021 by Swastika Paul and Abhishek Dutta, Exsure is a biotech startup working to reduce the side effects and toxicity of anti-cancer drugs by its patented exosomal drug-delivery platform that targets both cancer and cancer stem cells. The company aims to reduce the toxic effects of chemotherapy and chances of cancer relapse improving the quality of lives of patients suffering from cancer.

In the last 12 months, Exsure has initiated the non-clinical study in India in collaboration with a CRO and completed one of its milestones in the preclinical study using its patented technology. The company also reported a five-fold growth last fiscal year and is on track to service more than 50 clients this year with its R&D products, Exosure (3-in-1 exosome isolation reagent), Leucosure (PBMC isolation reagent) and PlantExosure (Plant exosome isolation reagent). It has also been selected for the OIST Innovation Accelerator programme in Japan for business expansion and conducting clinical trials.

In the coming 12 months, Exsure aims to finish the non-clinical study and work on team building. The company also plans to present its data for CDSCO approval, strengthen the team size along with expanding its product marketing and sales at a global level.

The company has launched its first in-house manufactured products and gained collaborators/partners pan India for its products and services. Exsure has also signed contracts with distributors to expand the market for products at a global level.

According to IBEF (India Brand Equity Foundation), the Indian biotechnology industry is expected to reach $ 150 billion by 2025 and has the potential to reach $ 270-300 billion by the year 2030. By 2025, the contribution of the Indian biotechnology industry to the global biotechnology market is expected to grow to 19 per cent.