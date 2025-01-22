Dr Cyrus Poonawalla awarded the 2nd Dr K Anji Reddy fellowship for affordable biopharmaceuticals by ICT Mumbai

The Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT Mumbai), under its flagship initiative, the Mumbai Biocluster, awarded its prestigious 2nd Dr K Anji Reddy Memorial Fellowship for Affordable Biopharmaceuticals to Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman, Serum Institute of India, a visionary entrepreneur, and founder of the Serum Institute of India, in recognition of his contributions to biopharmaceutical innovation and global healthcare.

Established by ICT Mumbai to honour the late Dr K Anji Reddy, founder of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, a visionary in Indian pharmaceuticals, the fellowship recognises individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the advancement of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. The fellowship celebrates innovation, leadership and commitment to addressing global healthcare challenges.

The award was presented during a ceremony at Hotel Ritz Carlton, Pune, on January 21, 2025, in the presence of Chief Guest Dr R A Mashelkar, a scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee. The ceremony was jointly hosted by the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai and the Ministry of Higher and Technical Education, Government of Maharashtra, represented by Anniruddha B. Pandit, Vice Chancellor, ICT, Mumbai and Chandrakant (Dada) Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education.

On receiving the award Dr Poonawalla said “Among all the awards I have received, the Dr K Anji Reddy Memorial Award is particularly special to me because it highlights the importance of affordable pharmaceuticals.

Unlike global producers, which received billions in government funding, we at Serum Institute of India relied entirely on our own savings and resources to produce the COVID-19 vaccine at a high speed. We took a significant personal and financial risk to ensure the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, even taking early doses ourselves before licensure.”

Chandrakant Dada Patil, Ministry of Higher and Technical Education commented “We are eagerly anticipating the development of a vaccine by Mr Poonawalla and the Serum Institute of India (SII) that aims to protect girls from breast and cervical cancer. Our government is expected to launch a campaign to promote this initiative. Just as India successfully became polio-free, we hope to see a future where women in our country are free from the threat of cancer—a vision that Cyrus and his dedicated team at SII are working tirelessly to turn into reality.”

Chief Guest Dr R A Mashelkar said, “Dr Cyrus Poonawalla is a ‘living legend’ who shares the vision and principles of Dr K Anji Reddy, an ICT alumnus. Just like Dr Reddy founded Reddy Labs, leaving an enduring legacy in the pharmaceutical sector, Dr Poonawalla’s legacy lies in transforming global healthcare through the Serum Institute of India, making life-saving vaccines affordable and accessible to millions around the world.”

On the sidelines of the event A B Pandit, Vice Chancellor, ICT Mumbai said, “Bio Cluster Mumbai is an organisation that is going to be established on the premises of ICT. Currently, many drugs and medicines are manufactured using synthetic chemicals. However, producing them through natural methods can significantly reduce side effects. This groundbreaking research will take place within the Bio Cluster, with support from several leading pharmaceutical companies.”

Ratnesh Jain, Founder, Mumbai Biocluster, said, “The Mumbai Biocluster, led by ICT Mumbai, is a transformative initiative that bridges academia, industry and policymakers. By fostering collaboration, it serves as a driving force for biopharmaceutical innovation, empowers startups and accelerates the development of affordable healthcare solutions, solidifying India’s position as a global leader in biopharma. At ICT and our flagship Mumbai Biocluster, it is a tremendous honour to recognise Dr Poonawalla with this well-deserved accolade. We take immense pride in celebrating him as one of our own and as a distinguished alumnus who continues to inspire us all.”

Dr Poonawalla’s extraordinary contributions to global healthcare have established India as a hub for affordable vaccines, saving millions of lives worldwide. As the visionary founder of the Serum Institute of India, Dr Poonawalla has demonstrated how innovation and unwavering dedication can drive transformative change. His remarkable legacy—delivering over 1.5 billion vaccine doses annually to more than 170 countries—and his pivotal role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic stand as enduring testaments to his leadership and commitment to humanity.