Strides, Orbicular sign pact to jointly develop a range of nasal sprays

Partnership to leverage Orbicular’s advanced development capabilities with Strides’ USFDA-approved manufacturing site for Nasal Sprays at Chestnut Ridge, New York

Strides Pharma Science and Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies have entered into a strategic partnership to develop, manufacture and commercialise nasal sprays for the global markets.

Orbicular will develop nasal sprays for global markets. It has developed and licensed various complex injectables, topicals, ophthalmic, parenteral, nasal spray, and inhalation product assets.

Strides will commercialise these nasal sprays across the markets using its commercial engine in the US, Europe, and several other markets. The products will be manufactured at Strides’ Chestnut Ridge, New York facility. Strides acquired this facility in October 2021 from Endo Inc.

The partnership will commercialise four nasal sprays with a combined global IQVIA market size in excess of $400 million.