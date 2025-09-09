Strides and Kenox join hands to expand nasal spray portfolio in US market

Strides Pharma Science Ltd has announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, Singapore has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Kenox), a fast-growing contract development and manufacturing company specialising in Orally Inhaled and Nasal Drug Products (OINDPs).

Under the terms of the agreement, Strides will collaborate with Kenox on the development and filing of multiple nasal spray products for the US market across diverse therapeutic indications. Specific product details remain confidential at this stage.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Kenox, a company that brings deep technical expertise in the OINDP space. Nasal sprays have consistently been highlighted as a key focus area for Strides, and this collaboration further builds on the solid progress we have already made in this domain. With continued investments in the capabilities and capacities at our US facility, these products are a natural fit within our strategy to expand into our nasal spray technology domain. Kenox’s formulation and development strengths perfectly complement our manufacturing and go-to-market strengths allowing us to accelerate our range of nasal spray offerings in the US market,” said Aditya Kumar, Executive Director Business Development, Strides Pharma Science Limited.

Dr. Sitaram Velaga, Founder, President and CEO of Kenox Pharmaceuticals added, “Our strategic partnership with Strides is a significant milestone for Kenox. This collaboration validates our

expertise in the OINDP space and will allow us to leverage our capabilities to bring important drug products to global patients at an affordable price.”

The partnership will advance a pipeline of nasal spray products for the US market, combining Strides’ commercial strengths with Kenox’s OINDP expertise to deliver affordable, high-quality therapies to patients.