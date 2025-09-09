DIA India Annual Meeting 2025 to focus on innovation, integration, and patient-centric healthcare

DIA, the global organisation of life sciences professionals, will host the DIA India Annual Meeting 2025 on Sept. 19–20 at The Grande, NESCO, Goregaon (East), Mumbai under the theme “Innovation Through Integration: Shaping the Future of Patient-Centric Healthcare.”

The meeting will provide a unique forum for regulators, industry leaders, academia, and patient representatives to deliberate on strategies that balance innovation with access and safety.

“India stands at a critical inflection point in healthcare—where digital transformation, evolving regulatory frameworks, and emerging therapies converge,” said Dr. Ashok Swain, General Manager, DIA (India). “Through this platform, we aim to integrate perspectives across the ecosystem and inspire solutions that truly put patients at the centre.”

The 2025 programme features five focused tracks—Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Research, Regulatory Science, Medical Affairs, and Data Science—reflecting the breadth and complexity of today’s healthcare challenges. Sessions will address regulatory harmonisation, advances in real-world evidence, the role of AI and machine learning in drug development, safety considerations for traditional and alternative medicines, evolving clinical trial models, and the critical interface between medical affairs and patient engagement.

“This meeting exemplifies DIA’s mission to convene diverse voices to advance safe, effective, and timely medical innovation worldwide,” said Marwan Fathallah, DIA President and Chief Executive Officer. “The discussions in Mumbai will resonate far beyond India, contributing to a global dialogue on improving health outcomes.”

DIA India Annual Meeting has grown into the region’s leading platform for dialogue, debate, and collaboration in life sciences. It consistently attracts policymakers, regulators, senior executives, researchers, and academics to exchange insights and shape the healthcare agenda.

“DIA India has become synonymous with constructive dialogue and forward-looking perspectives,” said Prof. Moin Don, Program Chair— DIA India Annual Meeting 2025, ISoP South Asia Chapter Lead, and CEO and Founder of PVCON Consulting. “This year’s theme emphasizes how integration across disciplines and stakeholders is essential to shaping the future of patient-centric healthcare.”

As DIA celebrates 61 years of bringing together leading minds to advance global healthcare, this meeting underscores DIA’s six-decade legacy of collaboration and knowledge exchange. Registration for the DIA India Annual Meeting 2025 is now open. To register or view the full programme, visit click here.