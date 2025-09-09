Akums’ Hormonal Plant receives EAEU GMP certification

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Certification by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for its Hormonal Manufacturing Plant.

With the EAEU representing a population of over 180 million, opportunities are significant for companies able to ensure reliable, affordable, and compliant supply. Akums, with its newly secured GMP certification, is positioned to meet this demand across oral hormonal dosage forms.

The approval covers the manufacturing of hormonal tablets for oral use. These formulations are widely used in therapeutic areas such as women’s health and endocrinology. These formulations include commonly prescribed categories such as combined oral contraceptive pills, progestin-only pills, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets etc, addressing conditions ranging from contraception and menstrual regulation to management of hormonal deficiencies and menopausal symptoms. The enables Akums to serve this segment of healthcare requirements in EAEU markets with standardized and compliant products.

With this certification, Akums’ products are eligible for acceptance across all five EAEU member states: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. Registrations for selected products are already under process in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, and the company expects to gradually expand its registrations across the other member states.

The EAEU GMP certification strengthens Akums’ scope to engage in both contract manufacturing (CDMO) collaborations and direct supply arrangements. The certification does not limit the company to a single model, giving flexibility to its partners and clients.

Commenting on the development, Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, Akums said, “Securing the EAEU GMP certification for our Hormonal Plant is a development as demand for hormonal therapies continues to rise in this region. Our strength lies in combining large-scale manufacturing capacity with consistent high-quality standards. This certification enables us to participate in that growth responsibly, by offering standardized and compliant hormonal formulations across the EAEU bloc. We see this as a strong platform to deepen partnerships and expand access to essential therapies in markets representing more than 180 million people.”

While the immediate focus is on the EAEU markets, the certification also adds weight to Akums’ credentials when seeking entry into other regulated markets. Compliance with internationally recognised GMP standards is more than a regulatory milestone—it is a gateway to global trust. It reinforces the company’s ability to deliver safe, standardized, and scalable formulations, laying the foundation for deeper CDMO collaborations, faster market entry, and sustainable long-term export growth across multiple geographies.