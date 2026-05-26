Regeneron to launch Global Capability Centre to scale operational excellence in Hyderabad

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced plans to establish the Regeneron Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, India — a strategic investment that deepens its global operations and scales business functions to advance its mission of using the power of science to bring new medicines to patients in need. The Regeneron GCC is expected to grow to hundreds of jobs in the coming years as it expands capabilities across key global functions.

Founded and led by physician-scientists, Regeneron is a global biotechnology leader headquartered in the United States with 15 approved or authorized medicines and nearly 50 pipeline candidates spanning multiple therapeutic areas. The company is supported by more than 15,000 employees across North America, Europe and Asia. Regeneron-invented medicines reach patients in more than 100 countries, and the company is advancing clinical trials in approximately 60 countries.

“Hyderabad has a growing stature as a global hub for life sciences, biotechnology and advanced digital innovation. With Genome Valley emerging as one of India’s premier life sciences clusters and Hyderabad playing a key role in global vaccine production and pharmaceutical innovation, Telangana has built a strong ecosystem driven by scientific research, manufacturing excellence, digital capabilities and highly skilled talent. Telangana continues to attract significant investments across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and advanced manufacturing, with strong momentum around the upcoming Green Pharma City further strengthening the state’s life sciences ecosystem. The state’s strengths across biotechnology, clinical research, AI, data sciences and healthcare innovation make it an ideal destination for global companies building high-value innovation and operational centres. We are delighted to welcome Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to Hyderabad and are confident this investment will create significant opportunities for talent, innovation and the larger life sciences ecosystem in the state,” said Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana.

The Regeneron GCC is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a leading life sciences and GCC destination. With over 450 GCCs, Hyderabad offers access to a strong talent pool across biotechnology, life sciences, AI, digital technologies and analytics, supported by a mature innovation ecosystem, robust infrastructure and strong research capabilities. The investment is expected to support Regeneron’s long-term global operations while contributing to high-value employment and Telangana’s growing prominence as a hub for life sciences and technology innovation.

“Regeneron has spent nearly four decades building a global biotechnology company grounded in science and driven by a commitment to patients. As we continue to scale our global operations, the Regeneron Global Capability Centre represents an important investment in our future,” said Bari Kowal, Senior Vice President, Development Operations, Portfolio Management & Biostatistics Data Management at Regeneron. “Hyderabad has established itself as a world-class hub for life sciences and technology talent, and we are proud to expand our presence there.”