Stay ahead of deadlines and maintain productivity during lab relocation!

Lab relocations involve complex processes that require a high level of planning and preparation to enable successful moves without compromising on productivity and science.

Our experienced personnel handles every aspect of your move:

– Relocation planning and documentation

– Layout consultation for your new site

– Deinstallation, reinstallation, and performance verification

– Instrument requalification and compliance testing

– Inventory management

– Post-move documentation

We move it all. From your Non-Agilent instruments down to your favourite pen that lives in the back of the drawer. No matter the destination or distance, we can handle it.

Download the brochure and understand how Agilent experts can help you Reduce Downtime, Maximize efficiency during lab relocation.