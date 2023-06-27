Build confidence and develop expertise for your scientific career!

Agilent University delivers training to build job-ready skills that you can put to work. Learn the essentials of new techniques or master real-world applications with advanced methodologies. Improve lab operations and minimize downtime with courses covering troubleshooting, maintenance, sample prep, and software operations for chromatography, mass spectrometry, spectroscopy, and more.
Find the education style that best suits your training needs, when and where you need it:
- Classroom training provides hands-on learning—either in Agilent classrooms or directly at your site—for the most immersive experience. Extensive training manuals are also included.
- Virtual Instructor-led Training gives you the benefits of live, in-person training, without the need to travel.
- Self-paced e-learning courses and training subscriptions offer an affordable, on-demand option for you to learn anytime, anywhere, at any speed.
Download the brochure now.