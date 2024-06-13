Sridhar Babu inaugurates Innovera’s new site in New Jersey

Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurated Innovera Pharma’s latest site in New Jersey, USA, during his recent visit. The new facility is expected to expand Innovera Pharma’s research, development, and production capabilities.

The roots of this collaboration were established during a key meeting at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland wherein Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu led a delegation earlier this year. These discussions paved the way for the company to invest in Telangana.

Solidifying this partnership, within 30 days of the announcement, a ceremony was held on February 22, 2024, in Suryapet, Telangana. This event marked the commencement of a project aimed at enhancing local manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure.

The partnership highlights how regional governments can support enterprises in scaling their operations globally. By fostering such alliances, this active partnership not only strengthens Innovera’s global presence but also reinforces Telangana’s strides to develop the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.