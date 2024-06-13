Lupin, Fuji sign agreement to commercialise Nextstellis in Vietnam, Philippines

Lupin announced that it has signed a license and supply agreement with OLIC, Thailand, a subsidiary of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Fuji Pharma, for marketing Nextstellis (drospirenone and estetrol tablets) in Vietnam and the Philippines.

Nextstellis is a novel combination medication comprising drospirenone (DRSP) and estetrol (E4), indicated for use by women of reproductive age to prevent pregnancy.

Fuji is a Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) listed, Japan‐based pharmaceutical company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of prescription-based pharmaceutical products. Fuji focuses on the field of women’s health care with a wide variety of new and generic drugs for women’s specific diseases such as infertility, dysmenorrhea, endometriosis, contraception, and menopausal disorders.