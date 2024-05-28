Special Address: Ms Archana Jatkar, Associate Secretary General, IPA

In this video:

Special Address by Ms Archana Jatkar, Associate Secretary General, IPA

Key Highlights:

[+] Agile, robust and diversified supply chains are key to adapt and survive in disruptive times.

[+] Resilience in supply chains begins with foresight. It also has to be supported by transparency and visibility across supply chain operations.

[+] Adoption of emerging technologies, strategic investments, and right approaches is key to build agile, robust and resilient supply chains.