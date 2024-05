Special Address: Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI

In this video:

Special Address by Anil Matai, Director General, OPPI

Key Highlights:

[+] Supply chain plays a critical role in converting PM Modi’s clarion call of Viksit Bharat into reality.

[+] As environmental concerns escalate and consumer preferences evolve, pharma and med devices supply chains must make sustainability an imperative.

[+] Stakeholders across the supply chain must collaborate to build resilience, ensure best practices and implement sound risk mitigation strategies.