Special Address: Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Jt. Coordinator, Govt. & Public Affairs, AIMeD

Pharma & Med Devices Supply Chain Conclave 2024 | 10th May 2024 | Mumbai

By EP News Bureau
In this video:
Special Address by Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Jt. Coordinator, Govt. & Public Affairs, AIMeD

Key Highlights:
[+] To become more resilient we require much better strategies than what other countries do.

[+] Ease of doing business will define the way we look at India in the times to come.

[+] More collaboration can create more resilience and more innovation in supply chain.

