Special Address: Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Jt. Coordinator, Govt. & Public Affairs, AIMeD

In this video:

Special Address by Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Jt. Coordinator, Govt. & Public Affairs, AIMeD

Key Highlights:

[+] To become more resilient we require much better strategies than what other countries do.

[+] Ease of doing business will define the way we look at India in the times to come.

[+] More collaboration can create more resilience and more innovation in supply chain.