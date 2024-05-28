Special Address: Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Jt. Coordinator, Govt. & Public Affairs, AIMeD
Pharma & Med Devices Supply Chain Conclave 2024 | 10th May 2024 | Mumbai
In this video:
Special Address by Dr Rajiv Chhibber, Jt. Coordinator, Govt. & Public Affairs, AIMeD
Key Highlights:
[+] To become more resilient we require much better strategies than what other countries do.
[+] Ease of doing business will define the way we look at India in the times to come.
[+] More collaboration can create more resilience and more innovation in supply chain.