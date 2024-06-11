Sova Health secures $1 Mn in seed round

Sova Health, a full-stack Gut Health Company, announced the successful closing of its $1 million seed round. The investment was jointly led by global early-stage VC Antler, Accelerating Asia from Singapore, Practical VC from the US, and VC Grid & Venture Catalysts from India. The round also saw participation from Quadrant Consumer Products, Midas Capital (Baheti Family Office), and marquee angel investors. This latest funding round follows the company’s earlier success in securing its pre-seed round from Goodwater Capital, Brinc, IIMA Ventures, and Stanford Angels, among others.

The company conducts direct-to-consumer gut microbiome testing and has launched a range of proprietary probiotic supplements. Sova aims to use the new investment to launch a clinical trial for its DTx programme, product development, team expansion, and market expansion

Sova has developed products addressing several digestive health symptoms, including bloating, IBS, constipation, and overall gut health. The company also offers customised gut health programs for individuals with gastrointestinal conditions such as IBS, IBD, GERD, Crohn’s Disease, Chronic Acidity, and Constipation, etc. Sova uses a combination of gut biome diagnostics, probiotics, and nutritional therapy to help the patient reverse symptoms of IBS and IBD and drive the conditions into remission.